Jo Malone

Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne

$75.00 $63.75

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A mineral and woody cologne that helps you escape the everyday, along the windswept shore. Fragrance story: Waves breaking white, the air fresh with sea salt and spray. Alive with the mineral scent of the rugged cliffs. Mingling with the woody earthiness of sage. Lively, spirited and totally joyful. Ambrette seeds open the fragrance. Their textural quality wraps the scent with an aura of sophistication. Sea salt illuminates the heart. The crunchy nature of sea salt brings both texture and a sense of freshness. Sage defines the base. It is woody with earthy, aromatic tones that bring a natural depth. Style: Mineral, woody. Notes: - Top: ambrette seeds. - Middle: sea salt. - Base: sage. Mood: Energetic, lively, spirited, joyful. How to use: Spritz generously onto your wrists, neck and pulse points. Your body heat will help to diffuse the fragrance as the day goes on. Wear alone or layer with another cologne or your favorite bath and body products. Jo Malone London scents can be worn solo or layered for truly individual effects; create a scent that fits your mood or occasion with Fragrance Combining™ In celebration of Jo Malone's passion for the elegant art of gift giving, the Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne comes presented in a signature box tied with a ribbon Item #789417