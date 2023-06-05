Farm Rio

Wonderful Toucans Uni Shorts

$110.00 $77.00

Fabric Stretch: Non-Stretch Fabric: Lightweight, non-stretch linen weave Toucan print Curved cuffs Covered elastic waist with drawstring Slant hip pockets Shell: 55% linen/45% viscose Wash warm Imported, China Style #FARMR30640 Featuring a multicolor mix of stripes and toucan graphics, these FARM Rio shorts will bring a fun tropical feel to your warm-weather look. Keep coordinated with the label's matching shirt, or just opt for a colorful crew tee.