Farm Rio
Wonderful Toucans Uni Shorts
$110.00$77.00
At Shopbop
Fabric Stretch: Non-Stretch Fabric: Lightweight, non-stretch linen weave Toucan print Curved cuffs Covered elastic waist with drawstring Slant hip pockets Shell: 55% linen/45% viscose Wash warm Imported, China Style #FARMR30640 Featuring a multicolor mix of stripes and toucan graphics, these FARM Rio shorts will bring a fun tropical feel to your warm-weather look. Keep coordinated with the label's matching shirt, or just opt for a colorful crew tee.