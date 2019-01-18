Wonder Sequin Slip Dress And Thames Belle Sleeve Mesh Dress Set
$190.00
At Universal Standard
Details
Sold as a set, this look is glam cool defined. The Wonder Sequin Slip Dress, a fun special occasion piece that is a sure showstopper. Designed with double-sided black & silver sequins that let you determine the design, the Wonder Sequin Slip Dress will make you shine. Paired with our Thames Belle Sleeve Mesh Dress for a complete holiday look with a little extra coverage.
Fabric: Wonder Sequin Dress: Body - 100% Polyester, Lining: 95% Viscose 5% ElastaneFabric: Thames Belle Sleeve Mesh Dress - 92% Nylon, 8% ElastaneCare:Hand wash cold inside out. Reshape and lay flat to dry. Do not bleach. Do not iron.
Styling and Fit
Fit: Loose or skimming depending on preferenceModel: 5'10" wearing size M
Product Sizing Guide