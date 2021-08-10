Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Chinese Laundry
Women’s Yippy Heeled Sandal
$44.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Made in USA or Imported Synthetic sole Heel measures approximately 3 inches"
Need a few alternatives?
Clarks
Clarks Collection Mid-heel Pumps
BUY
$71.41
QVC
Zara
High Heel Platform Sandals
BUY
£29.99
Zara
Versace
Medusa Platforms
BUY
£1080.00
Versace
Gucci
Marvin Cutout Patent-leather Platform Pumps
BUY
£700.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry
Tann Wedge Slide Sandal
BUY
$69.95
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry
Cortes Snakeskin Embossed Ankle Boot
BUY
$13.99
$69.95
Nordstrom Rack
Chinese Laundry
Daria Ankle Boot
BUY
$49.99
$79.95
Amazon
Chinese Laundry
Walking On Gold Dust Ankle Boot
BUY
$99.00
ModCloth
More from Heels
Clarks
Clarks Collection Mid-heel Pumps
BUY
$71.41
QVC
Zara
High Heel Platform Sandals
BUY
£29.99
Zara
Versace
Medusa Platforms
BUY
£1080.00
Versace
Gucci
Marvin Cutout Patent-leather Platform Pumps
BUY
£700.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted