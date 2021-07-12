All in Motion

Women’s Ultra High-rise Bike Shorts

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 79% Recycled Polyester, 21% Spandex Garment Length: Short Closure Style: Full Waistband Elastic Inseam Length: 7 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Athletic Fit Garment Details: Full Waistband Elastic Pockets: Back Zipper Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81644719 UPC: 191904094148 Item Number (DPCI): 214-02-1561 Origin: Imported Description Why we’re ALL IN: A power mesh waistband gives these bike shorts added control, letting you exercise to the fullest with comfort and security. Contoured seams not only create a flattering look, but mimic the natural shape of the body to accompany your every move with swift motion. You’ll love the added function of sleek side pockets, letting you keep essentials close at hand so you can power through your workout in distraction-free fashion. An ultra high-waisted fit finishes the piece for added security and style, and flat seams help you move through your workout in total comfort. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Material for full fiber content), a fabric that’s created by turning old plastic into new polyester fibers. Making products with recycled polyester helps prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability.