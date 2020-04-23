Under Armour

Updated alpha sizing!. New super-soft stretch fabric delivers excellent all-day comfort for any activity. Laser cut edges offer a hem-free construction for a smoother, more flattering silhouette. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction. Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes . Fuller back for the perfect amount of coverage. Soft cotton gusset. Tagless construction. 68% Nylon/32% Elastane. Imported