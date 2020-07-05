United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Under Armour
Women’s Ua Play Up Shorts 3.0
$25.00$18.99
At Under Armour
Loose: Generous, more relaxed fit.. Soft, lightweight knit construction delivers superior comfort & breathability. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. Anti-pill/anti-pick finish adds extra durability. Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes. Updated exposed elastic printed waistband. Convenient side hand pockets. Curved hem for a more flattering silhouette. Inseam: 3. 100% Polyester. Imported