Women’s Tiro 21 Track Pant

$24.95

Product Details Fabric Type 100% Polyester Origin Imported Closure Type Drawstring Rise Style Mid Rise About this Item Women's track pants for training Regular tapered fit is comfortable and roomy yet narrow at the ankle Ankle zips allow for easy on and off Drawcord on elastic waist for adjustable fit, and front zip pockets for secure storage This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials Description These women's adidas track pants have classic soccer style for on the field and off. Their tapered design lets you move as you like. Moisture-absorbing AEROREADY keeps you dry and comfortable.