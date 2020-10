Peds

Women’s Tie-dye Low Liner Socks

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Peds® Tie Dye Mesh Mid Cut no shows are made for that "no socks" look. Designed with air moving mesh fabric for breathability, and arch support for all day comfort.Each sock has a gel grip for stay up fit. Match with your favorite sneakers and you're good to go! You'll never want to take these off!