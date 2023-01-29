Future Collective™ with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Sweater Tank Top

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights Model wears size 1X and is 5'10" Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 53% Cotton, 40% Rayon, 7% Nylon Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Length: At Midriff Neckline: U Neck Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Garment Details: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash, Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: January 29, 2023 TCIN: 87265214 UPC: 196983835408 Item Number (DPCI): 258-03-0545 Origin: Imported If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.