Future Collective™ with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Sleeveless Rib-knit Bodycon Midi Dress

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights Model wears size XS and is 5'9.5" Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 92% Rayon, 8% Spandex Garment Length: Midi Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pull On Neckline: Square Total Garment Length: 39 Inches Garment Details: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry Street Date: January 29, 2023 TCIN: 87264940 UPC: 196983831936 Item Number (DPCI): 258-08-0660 Origin: Imported If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.