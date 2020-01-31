All in Motion

Women’s Simplicity Mid-rise Leggings

Why we're ALL IN:Perfectly suited for effortless exercise, like pilates, yoga and barre, these mid-rise leggings have a contour power waist that provides you with added control for confident wear. Moisture-wicking fabric with a power mesh panel keeps you swiftly moving, complete with flat seams for enhanced comfort and an all-around smooth silhouette. You can take your workout outdoors with a UPF 50+ material designed to protect you from harmful sun rays.When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.