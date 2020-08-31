Ava & Viv

Women’s Plus Size Striped Short Sleeve Collared Blouse – Ava & Viv™

$22.99

Smarten up your everyday style with this Striped Short-Sleeve Collared Blouse from Ava & Viv™. A 100% cotton fabric makes this short-sleeve shirt a comfortable option for year-round wear, and it's cut in a below hip length for easy styling with a range of bottoms. Fashioned in colorful stripe pattern for a classic look, this collared short-sleeve shirt features a front button-down design for easy wear, while the dolman sleeves lend a cool, laid-back vibe to your everyday style. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans or shorts for any casual day out, or tuck it into a skirt paired with heels for a dressy twist.