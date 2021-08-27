Stars Above

Women’s Plus Size Cozy Robe

$29.99 $25.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 100% Polyester Fit: Easy Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Open Front Neckline: Split Pockets: Side Patch Pocket Package Quantity: 1 Fabric Weight Type: Heavyweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81255520 UPC: 829576786039 Item Number (DPCI): 020-17-0109 Origin: Imported Adult Garment: adult garment Description From watching the morning news to relaxing with a comedy show after a day's long work, cover yourself in plush style with the Cozy Robe from Stars Above™. This easy-fit robe is made of heavyweight velvet fabric for a soft feel that'll keep you warm and comfy whether you’re settling in for the night or waking to a chilly morning. You'll love the convenience of two patch pockets that allow to carry your phone and keep your hands toasty. This long-sleeve robe is finished with an open-front with shawl lapels for easy wear and layering, as well as a matching sash tie to keep it fitted just the way you like it.