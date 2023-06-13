Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Buffalo
Women’s Platform Sneaker
$133.55
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Duet Flatform Lace Up Sneakers In White
BUY
$42.00
ASOS
VEJA
Recife Chromefree Leather White Natural
BUY
£150.00
VEJA
Axel Arigato
Marathon Dip-dye Runner
BUY
£310.00
Axel Arigato
Gola x Anthropologie
Hawk Sneakers
BUY
$105.00
Anthropologie
More from Buffalo
Buffalo
Simi Botte Tendance Femme
BUY
€94.18
Amazon
Buffalo
Women's Simi Fashion Boots
BUY
€92.95
Amazon
Buffalo
Women's Simi Fashion Boot
BUY
£85.35
Amazon
Buffalo
Buffalo Plaid Clog Slipper With Sherpa Lining
BUY
$32.00
Cuddl Duds
More from Sneakers
Buffalo
Platform Sneaker
BUY
$133.55
Amazon
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Duet Flatform Lace Up Sneakers In White
BUY
$42.00
ASOS
Cariuma
Off-white Canvas
BUY
$79.00
Cariuma
Vans
Sk8-hi Top Sneakers
BUY
$80.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted