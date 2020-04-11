Auden

Women’s Padded Racerback Bralette Xs – Xxl

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Bring a sweet touch of feminine style to your intimates with the Padded Bralette from Auden™. With floral-patterned lace and racerback straps, this women’s bralette boasts a delicate look with the perfect dose of playful flair. You’ll love the support and comfort of a padded design, making for a piece that's both secure and stylish. Whether you layer this bralette beneath your favorite tops for comfortable style or show a bit of the lace with a loose-cut tank, this piece brings womanly flair and thoughtful design to your intimates collection.