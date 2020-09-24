Hunter

Women’s Original Chelsea Boots

£90.00

Size/Fit Summary: True to size, Regular fit which features new engineered improvements. If you are in-between sizes or want to wear a thick sock, it is recommended to size up. The Hunter Original Chelsea Boot has been re-engineered for an improved fit and all-day comfort. A wider ankle circumference, and an increased curve in the heel and around the Achilles tendon delivers an even more comfortable fit. The new and improved Hunter Original Chelsea Boot has an even more optimum fit to maximise all-day comfort. Ready for rain, each boot is handcrafted from natural rubber and vulcanised for superior protection. Retaining the iconic features of a traditional Chelsea, it features elasticated-gussets and has a nylon pull-tab to make stepping into the boot easy. In a classic black matte, these waterproof Chelsea's are a wet weather wardrobe essential. We recommend that all Hunter Chelsea boots be worn with Hunter Chelsea socks, which have been technically designed to protect the wearer's skin from contact with rubber in specific areas. Waterproof Handcrafted Polyester lining Rubber outsole with Hunter Original tread pattern Elastic side gussets and nylon pull-tab Crafted from natural vulcanised rubber with a matte finish Product code: WFS2078RMA-BLK