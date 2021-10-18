Gobi

Women’s Orange Cable Knit Balaclava

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lyst

This 100% cashmere balaclava is knitted in cable stitches. It has pompom at the top and the fit is free. Type: Hat Material: 100% Cashmere. Weight: 100 grams. Thread: 2/263ply, 5gg Stitch:English rib, cable knit. Fit: Free. Hand wash using cooler water and neutral soap, baby shampoo, or specific wool soap. Rinse out without rubbing. DO NOT wring the garment – remove excess water by gently pressing with a towel and lay flat to dry at room temperature, avoiding sunlight. Do not bleach. Iron at low temperature, using a pressing cloth as a divider; never iron directly onto the fabric. If you prefer to dry clean, please ask for delicate detergent. TO LET THE FIBERS REST AND RETAIN THEIR SOFTNESS, IT IS ADVISABLE NOT TO WEAR YOUR CASHMERE FOR TWO TO THREE CONSECUTIVE DAYS. Avoid hanging your cashmere garments. It is best to store them flat, in a protective cover, in a dry well-ventilated area. You can also use a cedar ball to protect your cashmere. For more information on how Care Instructions visit https://www. Gobicashmere. Com/pages/cashmere-care. Color: orange