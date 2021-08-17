Allbirds

Natural Legging

Break a sweat, not the planet with these buttery-soft, midweight leggings. Made with a mix of sustainable materials like eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool, they wick moisture, dry quickly and keep you cool for every squat, stretch, and stride. Use: Running, training, walking Material: 43% Tencel™ Lyocell, 30% Recycled Nylon, 18% ZQ Merino Wool, 9% Elastane Fit: Mid-rise with 27” inseam Compressive, midweight fabric Where It's Made: Made in Vietnam. Learn more about our operations Sustainability: Our Natural Legging is carbon neutral thanks to sustainable practices, like using natural materials and buying offsets. But before we balance the emissions, its footprint starts at 14.5 kg CO2e.