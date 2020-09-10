Women’s Medium-support Color-block Sports Bra

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At

CLASSIC COMFORT. - The Nike Swoosh Sports Bra has a tight fit and removable 1-piece pad, so you can get the perfect level of support workout after workout. It's designed for medium-impact activities like spin and cardio classes. This product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester. Dry Design - Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation—helping you stay dry, comfortable and focused. Made to Move - Modified racerback with branded elastic tape lets you move naturally. Product Details - Designed for medium-impact sports like gym workouts, spin, cross training, tennis and running. Tight fit for a body-hugging feel. Removable 1-piece pad. Flat seams. Body/lining: 82% recycled polyester/18% spandex. Elastic: 59% nylon/26% recycled polyester/15% spandex. Lower lining inset: 49% recycled polyester/26% nylon/25% rubber; Pad top fabric/pad back fabric: 100% polyester. Pad: 100% polyurethane.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Sapphire/Light Thistle/Black/Black. Style: CJ5865-500. .