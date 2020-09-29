A New Day

Women’s Long Sleeve Tiered Dress

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Bring a chic update to your dressy closet with this Long-Sleeve Tiered Dress from A New Day™. Fashioned in a solid rust hue, this long-sleeve dress features a high neckline that fastens at the back with a button and keyhole cutout for a sweet look. Crafted from a soft and lightweight fabric for all-day comfort, this long-sleeve maxi dress comes with tiered detailing that adds flowy, easy-breezy charm to your everyday look. Pair it with heeled sandals and a blue denim vest for a chic daytime outfit, then add a golden clutch for a glam evening look.