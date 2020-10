Who What Wear

Women’s Long Sleeve Dress

$36.99 $25.89

Buy Now Review It

At Target

So wearable, so right now: our Scooped-Back Mini - Who What Wear™ is the dress to be seen in. A girlish, easygoing cut has demure touches on the front thanks to a deeply gored skirt and ruffles at the collar and shoulder; the neckline is scooped on the back for a little extra flirt.