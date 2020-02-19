Altra

Women’s Lone Peak 4 Low Rsm

$150.00

There's no such thing as bad weather, just bad gear, right?! Well with the brand new Altra Lone Peak 4 RSM you'll have no excuse. Made for rain, snow, and mud (RSM), this shoe is ready to tackle the elements. As part of the Altra All-Weather Series (AWS) the eVent® upper is 100% waterproof and offers market leading breathability, delivering maximum comfort and protection in the widest range of conditions. In addition, it has a reinforced toe cap, refreshed mountain design and 4-Point GaiterTrap™. And the updated Duratread™ outsole with multi-directional lugs and prominent TrailClaw™ offer enhanced traction on gnarly terrain.