Lands' End

Hooded Full Zip Long Sleeve Rash Guard Upf 50

$62.95 $44.06

Item #517345AH5 Fabric provides UPF 50 sun protection Made of light, soft swimsuit fabric Full zip front Kangaroo pocket Simple flip-up hood (no drawstring) 91% nylon/9% spandex. Hand wash. Imported How to care for your rash guard The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends this fabric as an effective UV protectant only for covered areas. Sun smart anywhere the sun takes you. Greatest thing ever (in our humble opinion): UPF 50 clothes that go beyond the beach. Because seriously – who wants to slather on sunscreen just to sit and sip a leisurely latte al fresco? This fun top is styled just like your favorite hoodie – with all the benefits of a top you’d wear to the beach. Cool and light fabric. A hood to keep the sun off your hair and neck. So it goes everywhere your swimsuit does – and a lot of places your swimsuit doesn’t.