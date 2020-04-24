United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Under Armour
Women’s Heatgear® Armour Bike Shorts
$35.00
At Under Armour
Super-light HeatGear fabric delivers superior coverage without weighing you down. Material wicks sweat & dries really fast. 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction. Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes. Ergonomic flatlock seams deliver a comfortable, chafe-free fit. Wide, flat waistband that sits just right on your hips. Inseam: 8. 87% Polyester/13% Elastane. Imported