ExOfficio

Women’s Give-n-go Full Cut Brief

$20.00 $16.80

94% Nylon / 6% Lycra Spandex Imported Elastic closure Machine Wash These women's full-cut mesh briefs are great for international travel, weekend getaways, hikes, treks, and any time comfort, freshness, and moisture wicking are your top concerns Odor-reducing antimicrobial treatment keeps this underwear feeling fresher longer Breathable/wickable mesh improves airflow and keeps you dry Stash a pair of ExOfficio Women's Give-N-Go Full Cut Mesh Briefs and be on your way to the next stop. If the weather warms up on your trip, the moisture-wicking fabric will keep this underwear dry while odor-resistant technology will leave you feeling fresh every step of the way. When you need to wash and go, this quick-drying fabric will be ready within hours—you can wash it in a sink or in a washing machine. The durable waistband stretches to fit and retains its shape.