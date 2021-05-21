Dickies

Women’s Flex Cooling Temp-iq® Short Sleeve Coveralls

Regular fit 65% Polyester/35% Cotton Temp-iQ intelligent cooling for advanced temperature control Easy care stain release Mechanical stretch Full zip front, snap secure closures Two front and back pockets Two hip pockets Elastic along back of waistband Imported Cover all your bases, whether you’re doing hobbies or working, with Dickies Women’s FLEX Cooling Temp-iQ® Short Sleeve Coveralls. The regular fit leaves you with enough room to feel comfortable, while the blended fabric remains durable and long lasting. Temp-iQ technology keeps you cool and eliminates any sweat you make when working in the heat. The mechanical stretch and Flex technology keep it stretchy so the fit is even better. Two front pockets, hip pockets and back pockets provide plenty of utility so you can carry around your necessities without a problem.