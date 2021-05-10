Mango

Women’s Flecked Blazer

$119.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Add a smarter finish to your ensemble with this flecked blazer from MANGO. It is crafted with woolen fabric and features a straight design, a structured design, and button fastening on the front. It has a lapel-collar, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, side pockets, and an inner lining. Imported Lapel-collar, button fastening on the front Side pockets Structured design Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11909302 Size & Fit Approximately - 29.84" long Materials & Care Dry Clean Inner lining Polyester, Wool, Viscose, Acrylic, Polyamide, Lining - Polyester, Viscose, Sleeve Lining - Polyester