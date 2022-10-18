harley-davidson

Women’s Fennimore Riding Jacket

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Harley Davidson

Durable Carbolex shell and colorblock design rev up the sporty look of this women's textile motorcycle jacket. To keep it looking fresh, the white panels are Teflon® treated to repel dirt. Venting keeps you cool while the removable quilted vest liner bumps up warmth. So, basically the Fennimore Riding Jacket is a solid choice in hot or cold forecasts. This one is affordably priced so you get the most out of every mile. • Stay Comfortable: Two front, sleeve, and back vents. • Stay Dry: Removable polyester taffeta quilted vest liner. • Fit & Mobility: Action back. Pre-curved sleeves with inner arm sleeve darts for less bulk. Power-stretch sides. Snap waist tabs. • Ride Enhancing Features: Body armor pockets at elbows, shoulders, and back. Padded back waist, elbows, and shoulders. Two-way zipper front. Zipper cuffs. 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material piping. Teflon® coating on white panels to help resist dirt. • Pockets: Fleece-lined zipper hand-warmer pockets. One interior stash pocket and one interior zipper pock • Design Details: Rubber patches. Embroidered graphics. • Materials: 100% polyester Carbolex. Polyester mesh lining.