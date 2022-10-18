United States
harley-davidson
Women’s Fennimore Riding Jacket
$175.00
At Harley Davidson
Durable Carbolex shell and colorblock design rev up the sporty look of this women's textile motorcycle jacket. To keep it looking fresh, the white panels are Teflon® treated to repel dirt. Venting keeps you cool while the removable quilted vest liner bumps up warmth. So, basically the Fennimore Riding Jacket is a solid choice in hot or cold forecasts. This one is affordably priced so you get the most out of every mile. • Stay Comfortable: Two front, sleeve, and back vents. • Stay Dry: Removable polyester taffeta quilted vest liner. • Fit & Mobility: Action back. Pre-curved sleeves with inner arm sleeve darts for less bulk. Power-stretch sides. Snap waist tabs. • Ride Enhancing Features: Body armor pockets at elbows, shoulders, and back. Padded back waist, elbows, and shoulders. Two-way zipper front. Zipper cuffs. 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material piping. Teflon® coating on white panels to help resist dirt. • Pockets: Fleece-lined zipper hand-warmer pockets. One interior stash pocket and one interior zipper pock • Design Details: Rubber patches. Embroidered graphics. • Materials: 100% polyester Carbolex. Polyester mesh lining.