Women’s Everyday Cable Crew Socks

$20.00

Description Our Women’s Cable Crew socks are about as comfortable as it gets. These socks feature ultra-light cushioning and a women's-specific fit that make these everyday socks feel like they were designed specifically for your feet. Benefits Made in the USA Women's Specific Fit Women's specific fit; narrower heel and slimmer fit Features Sock Height: Crew Signature Smartwool® sock Women's specific fit; narrower heel and slimmer fit Made in the USA of Imported Yarn: 73% Merino Wool 26% Nylon 1% Elastane Style: SW005005 Care Machine Wash Warm Gentle Cycle. Do Not Bleach Tumble Dry Low Do Not Iron Do Not Dry Clean