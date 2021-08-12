Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
[BLANKYNYC]
Womens Double Breasted Long Vegan Leather Blazer
$57.07
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
60% Polyurethane, 40% Viscose Imported Button closure Hand Wash Only
Need a few alternatives?
J.Crew
Bristol Blazer In Italian Cotton-linen Herringbone
BUY
$182.40
$228.00
J.Crew
Levi's
Classic Faux Suede Motorcycle Jacket
BUY
$150.00
Kohl's
Levi's
Cotton Twill Cropped Utility Jacket
BUY
$100.00
Kohl's
Corey Lynn Calter
Belted Duster Kimono
BUY
$82.46
$170.00
Anthropologie
More from Outerwear
J.Crew
Bristol Blazer In Italian Cotton-linen Herringbone
BUY
$182.40
$228.00
J.Crew
Levi's
Classic Faux Suede Motorcycle Jacket
BUY
$150.00
Kohl's
Levi's
Cotton Twill Cropped Utility Jacket
BUY
$100.00
Kohl's
Corey Lynn Calter
Belted Duster Kimono
BUY
$82.46
$170.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted