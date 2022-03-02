Lark Adventurewear

Fit Note: Our coziest joggers fit very similarly to our jersey jogger. We promise you'll be living in these joggers! These buttery soft bottoms feature deep pockets and a wide comfort waist with a no-slip drawstring. Made from our newest bamboo French Terry blend, these joggers are thicker and cozier than our signature Softek™ jersey. Warm and soft for lounging while still being breathable for when your little Lark is on the move. Super Soft, UPF 50+ durable and stain-resistant. Our jogger features a soft waist band, cuffed leg to prevent any tripping and faux-drawstring to keep things stylish and safe.