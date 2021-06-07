Rapha

Simple quality cycling shorts These simple, quality shorts are designed for any ride and use the same high-spec chamois pad as the Women’s Classic Shorts. The main panels use a dense-knit fabric for modesty, even distribution of stretch, while laser-cut leg grippers lined with soft silicone provide a comfortable and flattering fit. The grippers also prevent the shorts from bunching, nipping or moving out of position. Flatlock seams are positioned carefully for a stable fit and feel, and the shorts have subtle tonal Rapha logos. To see our full range of Core products, visit our Core Collection page. For a guide to our full range of cycling bib shorts and tights and the key differences between them, click here. Our Core range has a slightly more relaxed fit. If you’re unsure which size will offer you the most comfort, our updated size guides can help you find the perfect size. “The Core collection is about optimising innovative fabrics and processes across the entire collection to reduce production hours and wastage. For example, the leg-gripper trim reappears in the jersey back, the material for the zip guard is used again on the sleeve tips, and bindings use rolled edges. This means we can produce Core garments without compromise, leading to a new standard for everyday cycling apparel.” – Alex Valdman, Head of Design Reviews: “It really is hard to find fault with the Core Shorts at this price and level of quality. These are premium shorts at a mid-range price.” ★★★★½ Lara Dunn, Road.cc ‘For weekday training and commuting, Rapha have totally nailed it. Bravo all round’ The Times