Future Collective™ with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Cardigan
$30.00
At Target
Highlights Model wears size XS and is 5'10" Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 53% Cotton, 40% Rayon, 7% Nylon Fit: Casual Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Down Length: Below Waist Neckline: Crew Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Garment Details: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash, Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: January 29, 2023 TCIN: 87264967 UPC: 196983832605 Item Number (DPCI): 258-03-0503 Origin: Imported If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.