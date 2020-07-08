Warm Sun

Women’s Bamboo Viscose Fiber Multi Pack Plus Size

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

Underwear materials:95% Bamboo Viscose Fiber and 5% Spandex. Value Pack of 2 or 3 or 5 ，Size S/5 M/6 L/7 XL/8 XXL/9 XXXL/10,Assorted Colors,Gray,Purple,Black,Skin,Rouge;Pull On closure. The size is US size,pls choose your normal size.Improved design,the leg holes More bigger,more comfortable, Women's briefs fall right at waist level and offer full front and back coverage;Waist has 2+inches wide Band in Front; it'll never roll under belly. Comfort; Breathable; Lightweight;Eco-friendly;Moisture Transport;Hygroscopic; Expect less sweat, less smell ,Solid Simple design, Super soft, Stretchy, Middle Waist, Thin Do not bleach,dry-clean,Temperature ironing,The highest water temperature not exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Manufacturer Size 5, fits waist from 26 to 28 inches; Manufacturer Size 6 fits waist from 28 to 30 inches; Manufacturer Size 7 fits waist from 30 to 32 inches; Manufacturer Size 8 fits waist from 32 to 34 inches； Manufacturer Size 9 fits waist from 34 to 36 inches； Manufacturer Size 10 fits waist from 36 to 38 inches. Made with 95% Bamboo Viscose Fiber and 5% Spandex, this panty conforms to fit just right as it naturally curves against the leg and hip. Fabric covered waistband provides maximum stay-up power minus the pinch. Falls right at waist level and offers full coverage from front to back. Improved design,the leg holes More bigger,more comfortable,This panty will undoubtedly exceed your expectations and you will forever remember the comfort of Warm Sun.