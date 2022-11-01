The North Face

Aconcagua Vest

$139.00

At The North Face

Customer Ratings and Reviews 504 Reviews 97 % 97% of reviewers would recommend this product Wasnt shiny like the picture which is why I bought the vest. it's comfy Submitted about 1 month ago By K From Mass Not like picture I order this vest in black thinking that it was like the shiny black one in the picture, but it's a black matt and not exactly what I wanted, or thought it was supposed to be getting… Pro's is that it arrived very quickly! Submitted about 1 month ago By Suzyq78 From London, Ontario Love it! Love it! Great for hiking with layers, as it can fold up tiny. Also great for everyday use. Bottom Line: Yes, I would recommend to a friend Submitted 7 months ago By Karr'a From Undisclosed You might as well buy it! I have been using this vest almost everyday it's lightweight, so you can wear it anytime just throw a sweater or hoodie under it and you're good to go. I get plenty of compliments on it as well. Bottom Line: Yes, I would recommend to a friend Submitted 7 months ago By Lashaya From Undisclosed i would buy this product again and again love the vest Submitted 7 months ago By heidi From Undisclosed Awesome vest to buy! Comfortable, light and warn vest! Bottom Line: Yes, I would recommend to a friend Submitted 7 months ago By MariaNancy From Undisclosed Perfect for Spring and Fall I've bought a couple of The North Face Aconcagua Vests in different colors in the past several years and I love them.They keep me warm in chilly weather but not too warm. I usually wear a bulky sweater or a hoodie or even long-sleeve t-shirt under it when it's not too cold outside and they always look great together and it fits nicely. The black vest I purchased this year has a slightly different style with straight horizontal stitching vs angular stitching on last year's Aconcagua vest, but I like this one as well and it looks good too. The only thing I don't like about this one is the icky material in the pockets. Former vest were made with softer better fabric for the pockets that felt nice when you put your hands in the pockets. I hope they improve that for next year's because you can't really have too many of these. Bottom Line: Yes, I would recommend to a friend Submitted 7 months ago By DJ From Undisclosed NF is always top quality Bought this for my daughter as an alternative to wearing a jacket to school. She loves it. It goes with everything, doesn't look too "mom-ish". Can be worn on those 40 degree Northern California mornings, up to about 60 degrees. She's 5'1", 115lbs, athletic build. Had to size her down to an XS. If you want to wear a sweatshirt under it, I'd recommend going with a small. Bottom Line: Yes, I would recommend to a friend Submitted 7 months ago By Christina From Undisclosed Great for chilly hospital I purchased this vest to wear inside the animal emergency room where I work. It keeps me warm while giving the mobility / comfort I need for pet emergencies! Bottom Line: Yes, I would recommend to a friend Submitted 7 months ago By Cloi From Undisclosed I would buy this vest again! I love this vest! 🥰 Bottom Line: Yes, I would recommend to a friend Submitted 7 months ago By Jennifr From Undisclosed