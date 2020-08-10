Women’s 7″ Shorts Nike One

$40.00

BUILT FOR COMFORT AND PERFORMANCE. - The Nike One Shorts are designed for all-day wear, not just for training. They blend highly opaque fabric with sweat-wicking power to help keep you confident and comfortable whether you're working out or hanging out. Quick-Drying Design - Stretchy fabric with Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation to help you stay dry and comfortable. Versatile Waistband - A contoured, mid-rise waistband and V-shaped on the back follow your natural body lines. Hidden pockets at the front and back waist keep your things close. Smooth Coverage - Soft fabric is highly opaque to help keep undergarments hidden as you bend and stretch. Seamless sides create a clean, minimal look. Product Details - Tight fit for a body-hugging feel. 83% polyester/17% spandex. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Dark Beetroot/White. Style: CU8896-638. .