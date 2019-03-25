Women's Running Shoe Nike Free Rn Flyknit 3.0

SLIP IN AND STRETCH. - Never worry about laces in the Nike Free RN Flyknit 3.0. This remix leaves them out – letting you slip in quick and hit your stride even faster. Supportive yarns join stretchy Flyknit for a lightweight upper that feels like a second skin. Heel-to-toe grooves in outsole move and bend with every stride. Benefits - Upper mixes Flyknit with supportive TPU yarns for a second skin-like fit.. Slip-on design reduces pressure on your instep.. Heel-to-toe flex grooves bend with your foot.. A strap across the midfoot provides stretch and structure.. Anatomical outsole follows the shape of your foot for cushioned response.. Single-density midsole foam fits closely to your foot.. Sockliner gives your foot a more connected feeling to the ground... Product Details - Last: X3012. Offset: 4mm (13mm forefoot, 17 mm heel)Shown: Pure Platinum/Luminous Green/Black. Style: AQ5708-004. .