Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
promoted
JoyLab
Women’s High-waisted Shaping 7/8 Leggings – Joylab
$44.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target.com
LYCRA® FitSense™ technology provides targeted support exactly where you need it. Designed with applied power zones for targeted lift and support.
Need a few alternatives?
Outdoor Voices
7/8 Springs Leggings
$85.00
$51.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Society Nine
Essentials Muay Thai Short (available In 2 Colors)
$59.00
$29.00
from
Society Nine
BUY
Sweaty Betty
Thermodynamic Thermal 7/8 Running Leggings
$135.00
from
Sweaty Betty
BUY
lululemon
Wunder Under High-rise Tight
C$118.00
C$69.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from JoyLab
promoted
JoyLab
Women's Shaping Sports Bra - Joylab
$24.99
from
Target.com
BUY
promoted
JoyLab
Women's Shaping Sports Bra - Joylab
$24.99
from
Target.com
BUY
promoted
JoyLab
Women's Shaping Sports Bra - Joylab
$24.99
from
Target.com
BUY
promoted
JoyLab
Women's Shaping Sports Bra - Joylab
$24.99
from
Target.com
BUY
More from Activewear
Lole
Luzina Bra
C$69.00
C$34.50
from
Lole
BUY
Outdoor Voices
7/8 Springs Leggings
$85.00
$51.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
Spyder
Fleece Jacket
$99.00
from
Spyder
BUY
Core 10
Core 10 Women's Icon Series The Warrior Mesh Sports Bra
$25.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted