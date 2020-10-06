Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Uniqlo
Women Hiphugger
$6.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Can be worn under low-rise bottoms. Soft cotton material gently wraps around your skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Hanes
6-pack Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties
$9.47
from
Walmart
BUY
Vanity Fair
Tailored Cotton Brief
$10.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
Flora Nikrooz Anthropologie
Rosa Chemise
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Natori
Bliss Cotton Girl Brief
$20.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
3d Knit Cotton Balloon Long-sleeve Dress
$49.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Corduroy Mini Skirt
£24.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Thermal Socks
£9.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Extra Warm Ribbed High Neck Thermal Bodysuit
£24.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Intimates
Calvin Klein
Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini
$17.46
from
Amazon
BUY
Hanes
6-pack Cool Comfort Cotton Brief Panties
$9.47
from
Walmart
BUY
Vanity Fair
Tailored Cotton Brief
$10.00
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra
$59.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted