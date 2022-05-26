Womanizer

Womanizer Premium 2

Tired of chasing the big O? The Womanizer Premium 2 uses Womanizer's ground-breaking original Pleasure Air Technology to help you cut down the chase and get to that mind-blowing finish. Without having to directly connect with the clitoris but creating gentle air vibrations that suck and massage simultaneously are what makes Air Pleasure Technology so unique and one-of-a-kind. Not only do you get 240 minutes out of operating time on a single charge but you also get to choose between 14 different intensity levels or make use of the autopilot setting that alternates between intensity levels. No need to worry about being quiet either with the Smart Silence Technology that allows the Premium 2 to pulse upon skin contact. Water also has nothing on this great handheld toy because it is IPX7 waterproof rated which means you can take it in the shower for you and your partner to make getting clean a little more adventurous or slip it into your beach bag for a bit of spice when that pool party gets a bit boring. Womanizer 2 Highlights: Variety of Setting Options: 14 Intensity Levels + Autopilot Materials: Silicone, ABS Plastic Battery Type: Rechargeable with USB Power Cord<; 240 minutes of operating time per charge Multiple Colors Offered: Black, Blueberry, Bordeaux, Warm Grey and Raspberry