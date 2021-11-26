PLNTRSshop

We love basketball and plants, but we also love great looking home decor! For all of the female hoopers, #girldad's that support their girls in the game of basketball, and all fans of the game, this is what you're looking for. You are purchasing a handmade and crafted with care WNBA Wilson HEIR Outdoor Basketball planter. This is a brand new basketball and not previously used for play. This planter has a 6 inch nursery pot built-in, and it is best designed for nursery potted plants 6” and below. Choose one of our display stands to show off your #plntrs! (see below for more details) ____________________________ Details Size of Basketball: Sz 6 – 28.5" (WOMENS/NCAA SIZE) Color: Multi-Color Plant not included. However if you want plant recommendations, feel free to ask! Please choose your display stand type - Acrylic Ball Stand or - Wall Mount : 6" wide, includes screws and wall anchors ____________________________ Recommended care We recommend using a plant with its own nursery pot to place inside the existing basketball pot. This will work best so you can take the plant out of the basketball to water since there is no drainage hole. Make sure that the water has drained before placing the plant back into the basketball planter. You can use the acrylic ball stand for display, or use another plant stand! The ball will also look great on a wall plant stand. Share your photos with us on Instagram @plntrs.shop and use our hashtag #plntrs! We would love to re-share your photos. We also love reviews and any feedback that you can give us! We are open to any suggestions and custom orders.