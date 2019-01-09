Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Monika Strigel
Within The Tides, Ocean Teal Shower Curtain
$69.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Society 6
Within The Tides, Ocean Teal Shower Curtain
Featured in 1 story
This Home Decor Color Is About To Blow Up In 2019
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Safety 1st
Safety 1st Ultrasonic 360 Degree Humidifier
$29.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Snowe
Bath Mat
$25.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Method
Squirt + Mop Hard Floor Cleaner
$4.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Better Life
Tub & Tile Cleaner (2-pack)
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted