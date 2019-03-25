The World-Famous Butterfly Is Now Completely Hands-Free!
An Adam & Eve favorite for over 25 years, now with no wired controller! Enjoy the freedom of movement as the Wireless Venus Butterfly throbs your clit, vaginal lips and pubic mound towards a body-quaking orgasm! Soft, adjustable waist and thigh straps keeps it in place! Perfect for solo evenings or couples fun! Waterproof for fun in water. Removable push button bullet vibrator uses 1 AAA battery (sold separately).
Before the rabbit vibrator, there was the Butterfly vibrator...and there's nothing like wearing an Wireless Venus Butterfly, alone or with a partner! Your clit will flutter as the Butterfly vibrator nestles and flickers against your mound!
Position the removable bullet vibrator encased in soft jelly material for pin-point stimulation! The Butterfly lands perfectly on your erogenous zone thanks to adjustable straps made from soft, durable fabric –– you can even wear it under your clothes! Use the push button controller with just one hand and get ready to fly with this wild women's sex toy!