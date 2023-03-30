Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Torrid
Wireless Triangle Bikini Top
$59.50
$29.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Torrid
Need a few alternatives?
W YOU DI AN
Front Cross Backless One Piece
BUY
$33.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Scalloped Hipster Backless Tankini
BUY
$33.99
Amazon
Tutorutor
High-waisted Peplum Ruffle Floral Print Tankini
BUY
$39.98
Amazon
Yonique
Plus Size Deep V Neck Lace Up One Piece
BUY
$36.99
$39.99
Amazon
More from Torrid
Torrid
Dream Satin Lace Trim Short
BUY
$16.49
$39.50
Torrid
Torrid
Dream Satin Lace Trim Sleeveless Sleep Cami
BUY
$17.99
$42.50
Torrid
Torrid
Wireless Triangle Bikini Top
BUY
$29.75
$59.50
Torrid
Torrid
8 Inch Bombshell Premium Stretch High-rise Short
BUY
$50.00
$59.50
Torrid
More from Swimwear
W YOU DI AN
Front Cross Backless One Piece
BUY
$33.99
Amazon
Cupshe
Scalloped Hipster Backless Tankini
BUY
$33.99
Amazon
Tutorutor
High-waisted Peplum Ruffle Floral Print Tankini
BUY
$39.98
Amazon
Yonique
Plus Size Deep V Neck Lace Up One Piece
BUY
$36.99
$39.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted