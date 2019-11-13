LaRibbons

Wired Christmas Holiday Ribbon

PREMIUM QUALITY: 6 rolls of swirl wired sheer glitter is made of high quality materials which suitable for all your decorating needs never tear or crinkle or unravel. We provide high quality ribbon which is more longer and colorful than othersVERSATILE: These ribbons are perfect for craft projects, DIY, decoration, holiday gift wrapping and more! Wrap them around chairs, wine bottles, mason jars, gift baskets, vases, tables or chairs! Create bows with them to use as decorations. The decorative possibilities are endless!PACKAGE: 2-1/2-inch wide each roll, approx 63mm, perfect size for bows and adorning projects. Great choice for a variegated display of Christmas, wedding, engagement, anniversary, partyVARIETY PATTERNS: 6 different patterns for more creativity. Wired sheer slitter ribbon with Snowflakes, Swirls, Stripe patterns look so beautiful. We are sure when you receive it, you will compliment on how pretty they are! Please note the glitter may tend to fall offGUARANTEE: 30 Days Return&Money Back Guarantee. We're offering the premium quality and the best service. No matter what reason caused you don't love it, we'll replace it or reimburse you every cent back