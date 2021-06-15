Cole Haan

Winona Slide Sandal

$130.00 $91.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cole Haan

Why you’ll love it Featuring snappy snake-print leather, our Winona slip-on sandals are sure to add the perfect dose of polish to any warm-weather look. This pair features a luxuriously cushioned GRANDFØAM footbed and a leather outsole. The open-toe styling calls for a perfect pedicure. Great for Sunny Days Kicking Back Celebrating Winona Slide Sandal Energy Return Proprietary GRANDFØAM absorbs shock and provides rebound with each step. Propels you forward all day long. Steady Traction Considered design and compounds ensure traction in every condition. Move with confidence over any terrain. Modern Craft Precision engineering inside handcrafted details. Always look as good as you feel.