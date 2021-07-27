Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Lulus
Wink Wink Lace Body-con Dress
$62.00
$37.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Eyelash lace accentuates the curve-skimming silhouette of this perfectly flirty and fabulous minidress.
Need a few alternatives?
Halston
Draped Asymmetric Sleeve Midi Crepe Dress
BUY
$208.34
Amazon
Ellames
Pleated Casual Swing Midi Dress With Belt
BUY
$27.99
Amazon
S.L. Fashions
Foil Cape Chiffon Dress
BUY
$51.81
Amazon
Iwemek
High Elasticity Halter Maxi Gown
BUY
$39.95
Amazon
More from Lulus
Lulus
Happy Chance Sage Green Gingham Square Neck Mini Dress
BUY
$48.00
Lulus
Lulus
O'ahu 2 Leopard Print Espadrille Platforms
BUY
$19.00
$27.00
Lulus
Lulus
Maeve Mustard Yellow Button Back Shift Dress
BUY
$48.00
Lulus
Lulus
Keep A Casual Eye Beige Oversized T-shirt Dress
BUY
$25.00
$38.00
Lulus
More from Dresses
Halston
Draped Asymmetric Sleeve Midi Crepe Dress
BUY
$208.34
Amazon
Ellames
Pleated Casual Swing Midi Dress With Belt
BUY
$27.99
Amazon
S.L. Fashions
Foil Cape Chiffon Dress
BUY
$51.81
Amazon
Iwemek
High Elasticity Halter Maxi Gown
BUY
$39.95
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted