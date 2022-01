Man Crates

Winemaking Kit

$69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Man Crates

In the Box Make Your Own Wine Kit Includes: A Guide to Making Wine Funnel Racking Cane Rubber Stopper Transfer Tubing Tubing Clamp Airlock 1 gallon glass jug (carboy) Cabernet Sauvignon Juice with Yeast, Oak and Additives 5 Zork Bottle Closures Sanitizer NOTE: Winemaking Kit does not ship in a crate. Make sure to add our Diabolical Duct Tape Cocoon wrapping experience at Checkout for even more fun!