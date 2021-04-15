Üllo

Wine Purifier + Decanter

$149.99

For the premier expression of red wine, Üllo + Decanter combines the purification power of Selective Sulfite Capture™ technology with the time honored tradition of decanting. The hand blown Decanter, made from ultra transparent lead-free crystal, is the perfect fit for the Üllo Wine Purifier and the ultimate way to enjoy red wine. INCLUDED: - Üllo Wine Purifier - Hand blown lead-free crystal Üllo® Decanter - Purifier travel bag - Soft-touch display base - 6 Selective Sulfite™ full bottle filters Features: - Patented adjustable on/off aerator - Modular design that rests on any standard wine glass - Silicone display base to capture stray drips